Thief caught on camera stealing Little Rock family’s dog

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.— A Little Rock family is heartbroken after a thief opened the gate to their backyard and took off with their dog.

The ordeal was caught on the family’s surveillance video on Tuesday at 2:30 in the afternoon.

“It is devastating to see her pulling away and physically not wanting to go with this woman,” said Madison Kuykendall.

Kuykendall and her father John say they were horrified when they checked the surveillance video after their dog ‘Beauty’—a Black Goldendoodle—was nowhere to be found.

“I’m going ‘oh my god what is she doing and she’s jerking her down the road’,” said John Kuykendall.

He says the dog was his youngest daughter and granddaughter’s bestfriend and it hurts him that they no longer have her.

“It is too much pain for my family to endure for somebody to just run off with your dog,” said John Kuykendall.

The Kuykendall’s say they hope somebody will recognize the woman in the video and keep an eye out for their missing dog.

“We just want her back, that’s the main thing– we want Beauty back,” said Madison Kuykendall.

Little Rock police say if they catch the woman who did this, she will be charged with a felony theft of property.

If you recognize the person in the video—call LRPD.