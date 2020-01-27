Thieves steal from Cato Volunteer Fire Department in Faulkner County

FAULKNER COUNTY, Ark.- A small fire department in Central, Arkansas is without some of its equipment after crooks broke in through the front door.

It happened at the Cato Volunteer Fire Department on Highway 89 South.

Tammy Salt is the secretary and volunteers at the department.

She says this is not the first time something like this has happened.

She says it’s frustrating that someone would steal from people who work to help others.

Sometime between Friday night and Saturday morning, someone robbed the fire station.

“They broke the doorknob off the front door,” Salts said.

The thieves took leaf blowers, chainsaws and other equipment that’s worth value.

“It’s very frustrating because we volunteer our time,” she said.

They even took off in one of the department’s fire brush truck.

“Our saw and everything was in these boxes,” Tammy said.

The Faulkner County Sheriff’s Office found the truck a short distance from the station on Bob White Hill Drive on Saturday,

“We feel blessed to have the truck back even though the equipment and stuff is gone,” Tammy said.

The swiping didn’t stop there. The burglars also snatched a giant toolbox.

“It has to be more than one person because I can’t even budge picking that thing up,” she said.

Leaving volunteers wondering why.

“We have a low budget and to replace the items it’s very hard,” she said.

Salts says their mission remains the same.

“They are not going to deter us from what we want to do,” Salts said.

They filed an insurance claim to see what they can get replaced.

Salts says she would like to see more patrol units in the area.