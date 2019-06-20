Third medical marijuana dispensary opens in Arkansas

CLINTON, Ark. – The third medical marijuana dispensary is now open in Arkansas. Arkansas Natural Products in Clinton made its first sell this afternoon.

The line outside Arkansas Natural Products in Clinton paused first thing Thursday morning as unexpected computer issues halted sales for the first few hours of the dispensary’s start time.

The dispensary provided pizza and water for patients like Carmaleta McMurray. She was the first in line. She got to he location at 7 am and made the first sale at 1 pm.

“We waited about three hours to get the computers going. I’ve had about a 6-hour wait here today,” McMurray said.

The general manager hopes to give people with other types of medication…

“We’re hoping that this provides an option from some of the more hard core narcotic medicines and treatments on the market,” Arkansas Natural Products GM David Beard said.

As they wait to get their medicine, the Van Buren County Judge says he sees the monetary benefit this will have on his community.

“I see this as a good step forward to our budget crisis,” Van Buren County Judge Dale James said. “We welcome the new business and we welcome the jobs.”

McMurray says she traveled about 40 minutes to get to the dispensary, but leaving with her medical marijuana is worth it.

“I don’t usually travel that far so I’ve been slowly waiting for Mountain View or Clinton to open and Clinton was the first one to open,” McMurray said.