Third teen arrested in connection to December shooting in Conway that injured woman

CONWAY, Ark.- Conway police say a third teenage suspect is behind bars in connection to the shooting of a woman on December 1, 2020.

According to a post on the Conway Police Department Facebook page Monday, officers arrested a 16-year-old boy.

Another 16-year-old boy and a 17-year-old boy were also previously arrested, according to police.

Officials say the three teens face principal or accomplice to attempted first-degree murder and breaking or entering a vehicle charges.

According to police, the victim suffered non-life threatening injuries.

Conway police say they are still investigating this case and ask anyone with any information to call Detective Sgt. Kennedy at 501-328-4124.