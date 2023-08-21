RUSSELLVILLE, Ark. – Students and staff at Arkansas State University will have a special meet and greet Monday afternoon.

ATU’s school’s campus ambassador Jerry the Third will be the guest of honor at the “Third Time’s a Charm” event. Jerry the Third was selected as the newest ambassador after the retirement of Jerry II and the death of the Jerry I.

University officials announced that Jerry I died in October of 2022, more than a month after officials announced his retirement. Following his death, Jerry II became new school ambassador, but officials said that we would be retiring due to a hip condition.

Jerry III “took office” as the latest ambassador in April. While serving the role, he will attend the university’s sporting and campus events.

The meet and greet event for Jerry III will begin at 4:30 p.m. at the Hull Student Union and last until 6 p.m. Admission is free to the public.