PULASKI COUNTY, Ark. – Thousands of new books were given to children today in Pulaski County.

Central Arkansas Library System provided curbside pick up at several of its branches including Williams Library in Little Rock.

People do have another chance to get free books tonight, July 2 until 7 p.m. at King and Romine Elementary schools.

The Clinton Foundation secured the children’s free books for the Read, White and Blue Campaign.