Thousands still without power in Kingsland, only gas station runs on generator for community

CLEVELAND COUNTY, Ark. – Thousands are still without power across Arkansas.

In Cleveland County, Entergy says 1,300 customers are still without electricity. Linemen are working to restore power there.

In the small community of Kingsland, a local man has volunteered his generator to a gas station so people have somewhere to go to get gas.





Cars line up outside the Kingsland One Stop. It’s the only shop for miles that is open allowing customers to get gas.

“People from surrounding cities, Fordyce, Rison, I think Warren, are all coming here to try to get gas just so they can run those generators,” Kingsland Mayor Luke Neal said.

The power was knocked out after strong storms blew through the area Sunday night.

“I don’t know where we would have gone to get fuel if this hadn’t happened,” Neal said.

Neal said a local community member worked with the store to open up so people here can get what they need.

“It’s a huge thank you to Kermit Puterbaugh,” said Neal. “He got the store hooked up so people around the area could get gas.”

Neal says with the treat of COVID-19, and now the power outage, it’s been a tough time for the rural community.

“Now you are kind of trying to social distance but at the same time you are trying heat your houses rent generators and things like that. Having fuel is about the only way you can do that right now,” Neal said

They say the people in Cleveland County are resilient and try to help each other out.

“For trying to make the best of it everyone is pulling together and we’re trying to do what we can,” Neal said.

According to Entergy, Kingsland is expected to get power back by Friday.