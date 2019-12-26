Thousands stolen in Altheimer, 3 men sought

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ark. — Three men are sought after money was taken from a home in Altheimer.

There are no details yet concerning the victim of the theft.

A spokesperson for the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office confirms authorities are searching for three armed men in a white Chevrolet Malibu or Impala.

The Sheriff’s office reports the men are carrying a semi-automatic pistol with an extended ammunition clip.

They may also have $2,000.00 in cash.

Anyone with information should contact the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office or their local authorities.