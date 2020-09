JONESBORO, Ark. — Three more of Arkansas State Football games will be seen on National Television.

The Spetember 12 game at Kansas State will air on FS1 with kickoff to start at 2:30 p.m. in Manhattan, Kan. The October 15 game against Georgia State at Centennial Bank Stadium will now air on ESPN with kickoff beginning at 6:30 p.m. A-State’s contest at Appalachian State moves up to Thursday, October 22 with a 6:30 p.m. (CT) kickoff on ESPN.

