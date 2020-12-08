Three attempted robberies in Jacksonville end in fatal shooting

JACKSONVILLE, Ark.- Jacksonville Police are investigating a fatal aggravated robbery.

It happened last night near Military Road and Bailey Street when the suspect was shot by a couple he was trying to rob.

“We were watching a movie getting in the Christmas spirit and then pow pow pow pow pow,” said Danna Riddle, Shooting outside the home.

Danna Riddle and her three grandkids watching Christmas movies, had an unexpected ending when they heard gunshots outside.

“He was scared to death, he said ‘Nana was that gunshots?’ I said yes baby it was,” said Riddle.

Danna Riddle said she had no idea about the events that lead up to the fatal shooting.

“There was ambulances and police everywhere,” said Riddle.

Jacksonville police said it started when a man first attempted to rob the Jacksonville Stop and Shop on South First Street.

The suspect then unsuccessfully tried to rob a 70-year-old woman right outside her home on Military Drive.

April Kiser with Jacksonville Police said the third and final robbery attempt happened in the 1500 block of South Bailey Drive.

Police say a couple was confronted in their driveway.

“The female was getting out of the vehicle and once the male got out of the vehicle it seemed to scare the suspect and he did fire at them,” said April Kiser, Jacksonville Police Department.

Jacksonville Police have not said if the shooter will face any charges.

“I think you ought to have that right to protect yourself,” said Riddle.

Jacksonville police have not been able to identify the suspect so they are asking for your help. Police say the man is between 19 and 25-years-old, he has shoulder-length dreadlocks that were pulled into a ponytail. He was wearing a black tank top, black jacket, red sweatpants, and brown Uggs.

You are asked to call Jacksonville police if you have any information.