Three dead after collision in Arkadelphia

ARKADELPHIA. Ark. –Three people are dead after a head-on collision in Arkadelphia Thursday.

The identities of the two men and one woman who were killed have not been released.

A third man was injured.

It happened on Highway 8, near Mount Olive Road just before 7:00 p.m. Thursday

According to the preliminary report from the Arkansas State Police, three people were riding in a vehicle that crossed the center line into the path of an oncoming semi.

All three were pronounced dead on the scene, the driver of the semi was injured.

The investigation into the cause of the accident is continuing.