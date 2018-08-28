Three Inmates Found Dead at Maximum Security Prison in Less Than 24 Hours Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

VARNER, Ark. - Renee Miles says a phone call Monday morning that will change her life forever.



"I thought it was a prank call," says Miles. "Instead of preparing for a homecoming I'm preparing for a homegoing."



Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Miles' son, Marlon Miles, 41, was found dead in his Varner Unit jail cell around 1 a.m. Monday."They said they don't know," says Miles.Department of Correction Assistant Director Jim DePriest says since Sunday, three inmates have died and others have been treated but wouldn't go into detail.

Authorities confirm Edward Morris, 34, died Sunday morning and Stephen Kantzer, 38, died Monday morning.



Varner Unit is one of the state's highest-security prisons.



DePriest says, “It would not be out of the realm of possibility that illicit drugs are involved”.



"Hearing his voice telling me every time he calls, ‘I miss you momma’," says Miles.



Miles says her son, serving a robbery sentence, would have been released in February.



She says because of her age, she wasn't able to travel to the Varner Unit so Marlon would call as much as he could.



"Mostly asked about the outside world and how it was," says Miles. "He [said he] would get into a little trouble and ‘Momma, I done something I shouldn't do’."



DePriest calls the deaths a 'matter of significant concern'.



Miles says her last phone call with Marlon was cut short.



"In fact, two weeks that's what his last call was, ‘I can't talk long just wanted to call and tell you I love you," says Miles.



A Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

DC Director Wendy Kelley has testified before that the agency has had an issue with contraband, especially K2, a synthetic drug being smuggled into the prisons.