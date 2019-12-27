Three lottery jackpots offer chances to start New Year as big winner

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – As its three major jackpots continue to grow, the Arkansas Scholarship Lottery (ASL) offers Arkansans a chance to start the New Year with a lot of cash. The Powerball® jackpot stands at $200 million for its Saturday drawing, and tonight’s Mega Millions® drawing will be for $50 million. The Natural State Jackpot has climbed to $320,000 for tonight’s drawing.

As long as no one wins these jackpots, they will just continue to increase, according to Bishop Woosley, ASL director.

“The Natural State Jackpot draws six nights a week and increases by $10,000 each day it isn’t hit right now. Drawings for Powerball and Mega Millions jackpots each occur twice a week and grow by several million dollars each time no one wins the jackpot,” Woosley said. “Tickets for Powerball and Mega Millions are $2 each, and NSJ tickets are only $1.”

Woosley said there also are other ways to win big. Just this week four people claimed a total of $60,000 playing Cash 4, and a Harrison woman won $200,000 on a scratch-off ticket.

He said all proceeds from lottery purchases help fund college scholarships for deserving Arkansans.

“To date we have raised more than $908 million for scholarships and have awarded more the 540,000,” he said. “The lottery has helped thousands of students attend college who may not have been financially able to go without the Arkansas Academic Challenge Scholarship.”

Woosley reminds people to always play responsibly. If gambling is causing a problem for an individual, help is available by calling or texting the 24-hour confidential National Problem Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700.