Three men competing to raise money and to keep their hair

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (News release) – Three men are raising money for Arkansas Children’s Hospital and on Saturday, August 10 the loser will shave his head on stage at Rebel Kettle in Little Rock.

One physician and two nurses will compete in a friendly competition to see who can raise the highest amount to keep their hair! The one who raises the least amount will shave their head live on stage in the Rebel Kettle beer garden. There will be a power hour from 6-7 p.m. for last minute donations; the shaving will begin at 7 p.m. These men are showing their support to the cancer kids they care for daily by showing Bald Is Brave!

Each participant of this fundraiser have a $5000 goal, and you can help them out! 100% of money raised goes to the Arkansas children’s Hospital pediatric cancer and blood disorders department. Donate to the one you want to win.

Donations can be made here.