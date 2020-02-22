Three months since man killed in Searcy, no arrests made 

SEARCY, Ark. – It’s been just about three months since Thomas Hunt was shot and killed in Searcy.

At this point, there have not been any arrests made.

Hunt was 41 years old when he was killed in the middle of Searcy, in the middle of the afternoon, in November 2019.

Searcy Police Chief Steve Hernandez says investigators are actively combing over things found at the scene.

“There is a lot of evidence that has been sent off various labs around the country, actually,” Hernandez said.

Hernandez says even though there haven’t been any arrests, they are still looking for who pulled the trigger.

“I was talking to some detectives a few minutes ago and they said that they were actually out yesterday following up on lead,” Hernandez said.

Hernandez is hopeful they will bring closure to the people closet to Hunt, and to the community.

“We’re working for the family and we’re working for the victim,” Hernandez said.