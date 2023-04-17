MORRILTON, Ark. – Morrilton police found a three-year-old boy who went missing Sunday night.

Just after 8 a.m. Monday, the Morrilton Police Department announced that three-year-old Asher Bret Siwies was found safe.

Earlier Monday morning, Arkansas State Police said they were searching for Asher who was last seen in the backyard of a Morrilton residence on Woody Drive on Sunday at 8:30 p.m.

Authorities said Asher was last seen wearing a white t-shirt and green shorts. They describe him as standing three feet and two inches tall with blond hair and weighing 32 pounds.