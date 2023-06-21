LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Arkansans can expect exceptional aerial entertainment in October when Thunder Over the Rock returns to the Little Rock Air Force Base.

After a five-year absence, the Oct. 21-22 event is back at the Jacksonville base in 2023. A featured performer for the event will be the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds appearing both days.

The six-member Thunderbirds, flying F-16 aircraft, will demonstrate high-speed close-in formation flying through a series of aerial maneuvers, including rolls and inverted flight.

Other performances are scheduled by the Air Force F-35 Demo Team, the U.S. Army Golden Knights and U.S. Air Force Academy Wings of Blue parachute teams. A C-130 capability demonstration is also planned, as is an exhibit by the Aftershock Jet Truck.

World War II and current military aircraft will also be on display.

Officials said the last performance of Thunder Over the Rock in 2018 had over 200,000 people on hand over two days, making it the largest aviation event in the state.