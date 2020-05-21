Thursday morning LR shooting leaves one man injured

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — On May, 21 around 2:00 a.m. officers with the Little Rock Police Department responded to a shooting on 31st and Main Street.

Officers were told a man was shot in the leg, and was leaving the area he was shot at.

Police say they found Jeremy Thompson, 41 of Little Rock who had a gunshot wound to his left lower leg. Thompson told police him and a witness to the shooting was at an unknown place, smoking weed.

According to the police report, Thompson told police a Hispanic man named Eduardo wanted to fight him. Thompson told police they began to fight, and Thompson was getting the better of Eduardo. Thompson told police Eduardo pulled out a gun and shot him. Thompson said he and the witness he was with then ran away and called police.

Thompson told police he believed Eduardo drove a dark sedan.

Once MEMS arrived to the area they took Thompson to UAMS to receive medical treatment.

Officers spoke with the witness that was with Thompson and she told police she and Thompson were at an unknown house hanging out when Thompson went outside of the house and began to fight with a Hispanic man. She told police she walked out of the house and began to walk away from the incident and heard a gunshot then began to run.

According to the police report, the witness told police she met up with Thompson a block before where officers found them.

Officers conducted a crime scene search but nothing was found.

If you know anything about this case you are asked to call LRPD.