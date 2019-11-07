Tibetan monks visit Arkansas college campus

BATESVILLE, Ark. – Lyon College is playing host this week to a group of visiting Tibetan monks.

They’re in town through Thursday.

An opening ceremony on Monday in the Holloway Theater officially welcomed them to campus.

During the ceremony, they will begin preparing the site for the Mandala Sand Painting with chants, music, and dance.

A reception will follow. Visitors can view the sand painting from 1 to 5 p.m. on Monday and from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Tuesday and Wednesday.

On Thursday, the sand painting will be available for viewing from 10 to 11 a.m., and a closing ceremony will take place at noon. The monks will dismantle the Mandala, sweeping up the colored sands to symbolize the impermanence of all that exists. Half of the sand will be distributed to all in attendance.