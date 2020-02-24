Tickets On sale this week for Kenny Chesney’s Chillaxification 2020 Tour

Rogers, Ark. (News release) – Kenny Chesney with special guest Michael Franti & Spearhead is bringing his Chillaxification 2020 Tour to the Walmart AMP on Thursday, June 11 at the as part of the 2020 Cox Concert Series. Gates for the concert will open at 5:30 pm, and music starts at 7:30 pm.

Tickets go on sale to the public Friday, Feb. 28 at 10 am, and prices range from $40 to $130 plus applicable fees. Purchase tickets by calling 479.443.5600 or by visiting HERE.

In-person purchases can be made only at the Walton Arts Center Box Office in Fayetteville from 10 am until 2 pm Monday through Friday and noon until 4 pm on Saturday. Tickets will be available for purchase via the WAC Tickets app on Friday, March 6.

All tickets purchased for the 2020 Walmart AMP season will be delivered at the end of March via the delivery method selected when the order was placed.

Michael Franti last played the Walmart AMP in 2019, and Kenny Chesney last played the AMP in 2018.