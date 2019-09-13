‘Time matters’ as Little Rock center coordinates trauma patients across the state

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Leaders say a hub for communication coordinating trauma patients is saving lives.

“Time matters,” says Arkansas Trauma Communication Center Program Manager Jeff Tabor. “Once an injury occurs, we get the patient to definitive care the first time, into first time without undue delays caused.”

The center serves as the middleman between 800 ambulances and 90 hospitals. They can direct patients on where to go depending on what hospitals are able to offer that day.

Operators use a computer with software that updates daily, it’s color-coded that allows them to see what is available to patients.

Tabor says since the state implemented the trauma communication center 10 years ago, countless lives have been saved.

“It is working,” says Tabor. “$500 million in savings from the one study, almost 300 lives have been saved.”

While the patient is being transported, Tabor says it gives hospitals the head start to prepare operating rooms.

“Time is life,” says Tabor.

The center also coordinates hospital-to-hospital transfers.

They are working on expanding telemedicine services now, which will allow surgeons to video-remote in to see the patient while in transport.