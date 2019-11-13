‘Tiny House’ contractor faces lawsuit

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (News release) – A “tiny house” contractor in Mountain View faces complaints by eight customers totaling more than $115,000 in unfinished homes and unreturned funds.

Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge has announced multiple Arkansas Deceptive Trade Practice Act (ADTPA) violations against Scott Stewart and his company Slabtown Customs. Consumers claim Stewart demanded large deposits for custom-built homes and then failed to complete the work or refund the payments.

“No matter how ‘tiny’ the job is, contracts must be fairly followed and projects completed,” said Attorney General Rutledge. “Families made an investment in their future that Stewart could not deliver. I don’t want another customer taken advantage of with the hopes and investment in a new home that never becomes a reality.”

Stewart’s work has been featured on HGTV’s Tiny House Hunters and FYI’s Tiny House Nation. He specializes in homes that are approximately 300 square feet and built on bumper pull trailers.

From 2012 to present, clients in Arkansas, California, Colorado, Georgia, New Mexico and Pennsylvania claim Stewart required large down payments and progress payments of up to two-thirds of the full purchase price. When the completion date passed, Stewart would often offer a refund that was never fulfilled. Some customers have been waiting for their money or house for more than 5 years. The lawsuit was filed in Pulaski County, Tuesday.

To submit a claim or learn more about consumer-related issues, contact the Arkansas Attorney General’s office at (800) 482-8982, email consumer@arkansasag.gov or visit ArkansasAG.gov.