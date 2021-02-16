Tips for keeping warm during historic cold

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — All the snow is enticing people to get outside for some winter fun, even in the record-breaking cold temps.

In these temperatures, though, how long is it safe to be outside and what should you wear?

James Arbuckle who is a resident in NLR walked up a hill near the Clinton library from his home. “When I walked out the door, I was like oh its pretty cold,” Arbuckle said.

Tuesday was the coldest day in Little Rock since 1989. Yet people are still braving the cold to go sledding.

“Just enjoying some time with friends and yeah, doing some sledding and having a good time,” Arbuckle said. “I started with four layers, I’m down to three right now. I’m slowly going down to two. I’ve been walking a long way as I said, I got hotter and hotter so I’m slowly shedding as I go.”

Removing layers as you get hot, is exactly what the CDC recommends. They say sweating will cause your body to lose more heat.

Arbuckle isn’t the only one on the hill having to lose some layers.

10-year-old Tenley Wilbers had his own pile of clothes going.

“Tights, pants, shirt, sweater so yeah I’d say I’m pretty warm,” Wilbers said.

According to our meteorologists, with the temperatures and windchill expected tonight, you could get frostbite in as little as 30 minutes.

