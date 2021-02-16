Tips for managing water pipes as local plumbing companies work around the clock

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Protection pipes from freezing is not normally on the minds of Arkansans. There are some simple steps you can take now, to avoid a big mess, and a big bill down the road.

Our Alexis Wainright followed Jarrod Mitchell a Journeyman plumber with Sanders Services Plumbing to see just what they are dealing with.

“I’m in the owners vehicle right now, he’s a got a Jeep four wheel drive… just getting to as many people as we can, checking on them.” Mitchell.

Sanders Services Plumbing made adjustments to serve homeowners across Central Arkansas.

“We haven’t had a lot of bad winters like this, a lot of people aren’t as readily prepared as they would like to be with this,” Mitchell said.

The culprit, frozen pipes. They can be more than just an inconvenience. If a pipe breaks, it could cause serious damage to a home when the water thaws.

Mitchell had a few mistakes that he’s seen from some homeowners.

“Beforehand you need to already, instead of dripping, run your hot and cold, I’ve seen a lot of people that thought just leaving their cold dripping was going to be enough and then their whole house is frozen,” Mitchell said.

He shared a few tips for home owners as the temperature drops.

“So just shutting the water off and unplugging them, doing the routine things to make sure no added cost arises,” Mitchell said. “Go to a tub leave the hot on a steady stream, like a pencil size stream going and go to another faucet and leave it to cold… different ones rotate them. At least do that all night when the sun isn’t out.”

