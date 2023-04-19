CONWAY, Ark. – Toad Suck Daze is still a few weeks away but the festival has already started giving back.

Toad Suck Daze organizers gifted Child Care Aware of Conway $6,200 as part of their philanthropy efforts leading up to the event.

Child Care Aware provides professional development, a lending library and educational materials to early childhood education centers.

Carol Crockett with Child Care Aware said donations make providing those resources just that much easier.

“Everything here has been donated. And without the donations, we would not have been able to provide all of these resources to the children, to the families, and the providers,” Crockett said.

The money will specifically go towards a revamp of their infant curriculum and an expansion of another learning program called Explorers.