Toad Suck Daze races sees short supply of toads

CONWAY, Ark. – The famous Toad Suck Daze toad races are scheduled to kick off tomorrow, with area families providing their own slimy champion as a potential winner. But with a short supply of amphibians, organizers are asking for help.

Jamie Gates with the Conway Area Chamber of Commerce keeps a supply of cardboard boxes in his office ready to go for families looking to go toad hunting.

The organization posted on Facebook earlier today, asking kids and their parents to find more amphibians – with a reward for those who bring some in.

“We have put our call out,” Gates said, “Round up some toads, bring them by the chamber and you can get a two-dollar reward.”

After a socially distanced year, the pool – or pond – of potential racers has grown slim. Many who have tried to get their hands on a toad have left empty-handed, and one possible reason is the colder Winter and Spring Arkansas has faced.

Gates and team are asking one last time for new toads to be added to the lineup, or they’ll have a smaller race this season than in years past.

Toads can be dropped off at the Chamber Thursday morning before the race. Races kick off at 4 p.m. and last until 6:00.

Gates also mentions that these final Toad Suck Daze events will all include a walk-up COVID vaccine clinic for those in attendance, free of charge.

More information on Toad Suck Daze can be found HERE.