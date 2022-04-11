CONWAY, Ark. – Toad Suck Daze organizers will be saying, “I will always love you” to eight area teachers.

Organizers announced on social media that to honor Toad Suck Daze’s partnership with The Blue Bird Café in Nashville, they will be sending the selected educators to a private performance from Dolly Parton during a visit to the Arkansas Governor’s mansion in May.

Toad Suck Daze has raised more than $300,000 for pre-K education and Dolly Parton’s Arkansas Imagination Library since 2012.

To nominate a tutor, interventionist, elementary or pre-school teacher who loves Dolly, just send a message to the Toad Suck Facebook page giving these special educators the recognition they deserve.

The deadline for nominations is Wednesday, April 13 by 5 p.m.