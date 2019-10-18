Toddler found alone behind Little Rock bank

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Police are working to identify an 18-month-old child found alone behind a local bank Friday morning.

The Little Rock Police Department says the child was found on the city’s west side around 8 a.m. at the Bancorp branch on Shackleford Road.

Police say they’re also looking for a man in a black Toyota Camry with no tags in the case.

The child is reported to be okay and is in state custody.

The LRPD says an FBI agent was nearby when it happened and assisted in the call.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Fox 16 News App from the App Store or Google Play.