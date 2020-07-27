Tom Cotton bill to defund 1619 Project courses in K-12 schools, school districts

WASHINGTON, Ark. — Arkansas Senator Tom Cotton introduced the ‘Saving American History Act of 2020‘ today.

The bill will prohibit using federal funds to teach the 1619 Project by K-12 schools or school districts. Schools that teach the project will also be ineligible for federal professional-development grants.

The Secretaries of Education, Health and Human Services, and Agriculture would be required to allocate federal funding to schools that decide to teach the 1619 Project under the bill. This will be determined on how much it costs to plan and teach the course. Any federal funds intended for low-income students or special-needs students are not affected by this legislation.

“The New York Times’s 1619 Project is a racially divisive, revisionist account of history that denies the noble principles of freedom and equality on which our nation was founded. Not a single cent of federal funding should go to indoctrinate young Americans with this left-wing garbage,” said Cotton.