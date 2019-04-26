Tornado Confirmed in South Arkansas from Thursday AM Storms Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Track of storm that spawned deadly Ruston tornado spawnd second tornado in Morehouse Parish and Ashley County [ + - ] Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Track of storm that spawned deadly Ruston tornado spawnd second tornado in Morehouse Parish and Ashley County [ + - ]

4-25-2019 - The 5th tornado of the year in Arkansas was confirmed by the National Weather Service Thursday.

The tornado was spawned by the same storm that dropped the deadly Ruston tornado early Thursday morning, killing at least 2 people. The storm produced another tornado just before 2:45 AM in Morehouse Parish Louisiana. The torando moved across the Arkansas border into Ashley County before lifting around 3 AM. The torando was rated EF-2 by the National Weather Service in Jackson with winds over 110 MPH in Morehouse Parish . The tornado was rated EF-1 on the Arkansas side of the border. Wind damage was reported with the storm near the Crossett area.

The storms Wednesday evening and Thursday morning resulted in muliple wind damage reports and several tornadoes in Texas and Lousiana, but stayed mainly South of Arkansas.