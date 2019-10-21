Tornado Confirmed in Northeast Arkansas. Possible Second Tornado Near Siloam Springs

One tornado has been confirmed in Arkansas as a result of Monday morning’s severe storms, and another tornado may have been identified in Northwest Arkansas near Siloam Springs

The National Weather Service in Memphis has confirmed an EF-1 tornado, with winds raging between 86-110 mph, touched down in Tyronza, AR Monday morning. A survey team on site in southeast Poinsett County analyzed storm damage in the area.

The Tyronza tornado marks the 29th tornado in the state of Arkansas for the 2019 year.

The National Weather Service in Tulsa has also identified tornado damage in Northwest Arkansas near Siloam Springs. The storm survey is still on going

There were about 50 storm reports across the state late Sunday night into Monday morning as a result of two waves of severe storms ahead of a cold front. 27 storm reports were accounted for in central Arkansas alone.

The majority of the reports were in association with strong winds that lead to trees and power lines coming down. At one point, about 42,000 people were without power across the state.