LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – On Sunday night, a total lunar eclipse will be visible in Arkansas, weather permitting. A total lunar eclipse occurs when the Earth, Sun and Moon are aligned. The Earth covers all the sun’s rays, and the moon appears dark as it passes through the Earth’s shadow.

This month’s lunar eclipse will feature the Full Flower Moon, May’s full moon. In Arkansas, the full eclipse will occur late Sunday night. At 8:32 p.m. the penumbral eclipse will begin. However this will not be very noticeable. The partial eclipse will begin at 9:27 p.m.

The main event for Arkansas will start at 10:29 p.m. when the total eclipse begins. The best time to view the total lunar eclipse will be at its maximum at 11:11 p.m. The total eclipse will end at 11:53 p.m. with the partial ending at 12:55 a.m. The entire event will conclude with the penumbral eclipse ending at 1:50 a.m.

If you miss this Sunday’s total lunar eclipse, the next one will happen later this year on November 8.