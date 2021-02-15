Towing companies warn drivers as road conditions remain dangerous

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Roads across the Capital City and Metro area continue to be blanketed in a layer of snow.

Our Alexis Wainright talked with a local towing business to hear from them about driving on the roads in this weather. Tim Moody with the J Hook Towing and Recovery had some advice about the roads for drivers.

“I seen this about 6 or 7 years ago but not as bad as this,” said Moody “They’re slick. You got to try to be very cautious and you gotta be extremely careful. They are very dangerous.”



Many roads arond the area look like a ghost town and many drivers are staying home. For some it’s their job to be on the roads in conditions like these.

“They’re afraid of an accident, they’re afraid of themselves getting hurt… but they’re still wanting to try to help people and that’s what they’re doing,” said Moody.

Moody says crews with J Hooke Towing have been out non-stop helping drivers stuck on the roads.

“If you have to get out, drive extremely careful, don’t brake, and don’t accelerate and drive with real slow speeds.”

Stay with the Arkansas Storm Team for the latest on this winter storm. Download the Arkansas Storm Team app to track the storm wherever you are in the Natural State.