NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — A local tow company will be making an extra effort to keep dangerous drivers off the road after the New Year’s parties this week.

J Hook Towing and Recovery will tow a car for free and pick up the driver in order to keep drinkers from driving.

A representative for the company says this is the 10th year they are providing the service.

Last year they towed about 25 cars around the New Year’s celebrations. J Hook Towing and Recovery can be reached at 501-615-4150