Tracking Arkansas River Flood Levels Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

5 PM, Thursday Update:

As of 5 PM the Arkansas River at Van Buren entered the major flood stage level.

As of 5 PM the Arkansas River is still below flood stage from Dardanelle and lower points but will rise over the coming days.

Below you can find information on individual gauge locations:

VAN BUREN:

Forecast Crest: 41.0' on May 26th

Record Crest: 38.1'

Historic Crests

(1) 38.10 ft on 04/16/1945

(2) 38.00 ft on 05/12/1943

(3) 37.30 ft on 11/03/1941

(4) 36.70 ft on 04/16/1927

(5) 36.10 ft on 05/05/1990

Flood Level Impacts:

At 37':

Near catastrophic flooding occurs along the Arkansas River. The port of Fort Smith and nearby businesses are severely flooded. Several residential subdivisions around Fort Smith are flooded. Backwater flooding occurs in the trailer parks next to Lee Creek. This exceeds conditions which occurred on May 5, 1990 when the river crested at 36.1 feet. This is an extremely dangerous and life threatening situation.

At 35':

Very damaging flooding occurs along the Arkansas River floodplain. The port of Fort Smith and nearby businesses are severely flooded. Several residential subdivisions around Fort Smith are flooded. Backwater flooding occurs in the trailer parks next to Lee Creek. This is comparable to the December 30, 2015 flood when the river crested at 34.63 feet and May 5, 1990 when the river crested at 36.1 feet. This is an extremely dangerous and life threatening situation.

At 33':

Damaging flooding occurs along the Arkansas River floodplain from Moffett, Oklahoma downstream to Lock and Dam 13. The port of Fort Smith and nearby businesses are flooded. Backwater flooding occurs in the trailer parks next to Lee Creek. Some residential subdivisions around Fort Smith are flooded. This will approach the December 30, 2015 flood when the river crested at 34.63 feet. This is an extremely dangerous and life threatening situation.

DARDANELLE:

Forecast Crest: 44.0' on May 28th

Record Crest: 44.1'

Historic Crests

(1) 44.10 ft on 05/25/1943

(2) 43.40 ft on 05/30/1957

(3) 43.15 ft on 04/19/1945

Flood Level Impacts:

At 44':

Serious flooding expected, overtopping of Dardanelle Drainage District Levee possible. Flood of record prior to completion of the flood control reservoirs and the navigation system was 44.1 feet in May 1943.

At 41':

Major flooding expected, levee patrolling begins. December 2015 flood crested at 40.8 feet. May 1990 flood crested at 41.6 feet. Several highways and numerous county roads flooded.

At 36':

Moderate flood conditions expected with numerous roads and highways affected, backwater up Petit Jean River floods State Highway 154. Carden Bottoms and Holla Bend National Wildlife Refuge flooded.

At 35':

State Highway 155 in Yell County and County Roads inside the levee flooded. About 5000 acres of farmland flooded.

At 34':

Approximately 2000 acres of farmland flooded. Galla Creek Wildlife Management area partially flooded and State Highway 105 along the river may be affected.

At 32':

Minor flooding, commercial and industrial areas along the river in Dardanelle and Russellville may be affected. Lower lying agricultural land within the levee starts to flood.

MORRILTON:

Forecast Crest: 42.0' on May 28th

Record Crest: 42.0'

Historic Crests

(1) 42.00 ft on 04/19/1927

(2) 41.30 ft on 05/06/1990

(3) 40.80 ft on 05/15/1943

(4) 40.48 ft on 12/31/2015

(5) 40.40 ft on 04/21/1945

(6) 40.00 ft on 12/04/1982

(7) 39.55 ft on 05/27/1957

(8) 39.20 ft on 06/22/1935

(9) 39.10 ft on 11/06/1941

(10) 38.64 ft on 06/02/2015

Flood Level Impacts:

At 49':

Levees overtopped.

At 42':

Highest stage prior to period of record April 1927.

At 41':

Maximum stage in May 1990 was 41.30 feet.

At 40':

Several roads and streets are impacted by water including Highway 113, City Creek Road, and Springfield Street. River crested at 40.48 feet in December 2015.

At 38':

Begin levee patrolling. River crested at 38.64 feet in June 2015.

At 34':

Backwaters up Point Remove Creek will flood acres of cropland.

At 32':

Extensive agricultural acreage downstream of Morrilton along the right bank and north of Ormond Lock and Dam. Remove equipment in the floodplain.

At 30':

Commercial and industrial establishments downstream of the State Highway 9 Bridge are effected.

LITTLE ROCK:

Forecast Crest: 26.0' on May 31st

Record Crest: 34.60'

Historic Crests

(1) 34.60 ft on 06/01/1933

(2) 33.00 ft on 04/20/1927

(3) 30.45 ft on 04/21/1945

(4) 27.90 ft on 05/31/1957

(5) 27.70 ft on 05/08/1990

(6) 26.22 ft on 04/24/1973

(7) 25.00 ft on 12/04/1982

(8) 24.93 ft on 01/02/2016

(9) 24.81 ft on 11/27/1973

Flood Level Impacts:

At 34.6':

Flood of record, June 1st 1933.

At 29':

Baring Cross, Dixie, and Eastgate areas of North Little Rock effected.

At 27':

Shillcutt Bayou backwater flooding near 37th and 38th Streets west of State Highway 365. The County Farm Road area floods from backwater up the Little Maumelle River, several homes are impacted by access problems. Arkansas River crested in May 8th 1990 at 27.7 feet.

At 26':

Fourche Dam Pike and the community south of the road begins flooding from backwater up Fourche Creek. Burns Park golf course partially flooded from backwater up Shillcutt Bayou.

At 25':

Areas on the North Little Rock side near White Oak and Shilcutt Bayous may be affected. Lower areas of Burns Park inundated by backwater.

At 24':

Homes on Gribble Street in the Crockett Addition may be affected. Riverfront Park inside the levee flooded.

At 23':

Bankfull stage. Rebsamen Park Golf Course, Murray Park, and Riverfront Park partially flooded. Marine terminal and commercial facilities downstream of the Interstate 30 Bridge are affected.

At 21':

North Little Rock must close sewer system flood gates to prevent backwater flooding up sewers. Water will be encroaching on homes in Two Rivers Park area along the Arkansas River.

At 18':

Farmlands downstream of Little Rock are effected. The Bill Clark Presidential Park Wetlands are inundated. Portions of Burns Park, Cooks Landing, and the Arkansas River Trail on the North Little Rock side are inundated.

PINE BLUFF:

Forecast Crest: 46' on June 2nd

Record Crest: 52.1'

Historic Crests

(1) 52.10 ft on 05/28/1943

(2) 50.74 ft on 05/31/1957

(3) 49.90 ft on 04/21/1927

(4) 47.70 ft on 05/09/1990

(5) 46.24 ft on 01/02/2016

(6) 45.96 ft on 06/04/2015

(7) 44.70 ft on 04/26/1973

(8) 44.00 ft on 10/13/1986

(9) 43.75 ft on 04/14/2008

(10) 43.31 ft on 04/29/2011

Flood Level Impacts:

At 53':

All areas inside the levees flooded.

At 52':

Crest of record, 52.1 feet in May 1943.

At 48':

River crested in May 1990 at 47.7 feet. Highest stage since completion of navigation system in 1969.

At 47':

Extensive agricultural flooding along the river downstream of Pine Bluff. Backwater flooding up into the area around Lake Pine Bluff and up Brumps and Caney Bayous in Northern Pine Bluff.

At 45':

Levee patrolling begins in Pine Bluff area. Residences in Island Harbour inundated. Flood crested at 45.96 feetin June 2015.

At 44':

Trulock Bay Residential Addition upstream of U.S. Highway 79 Business Bridge is affected.

At 43':

Island Harbour Estates Road is impassible, access by boat only to Island Harbour homes. Knotts Island Road impassible and residents should monitor the river for any additional rises.

At 42':

Regional Park flooded with the gate at Regional Park Road closed. This will prevent access to the AGFC Delta Rivers Nature Center and Harbor Oaks public golf course. Some damage in the lowlands inside the levees in Pine Bluff. Water over Knotts Island Road.

At 41':

Minor flooding of property in the Riverside Addition west of Lake Langhofer. Water starts to get over Acorn Drive and impact portions of the Little Bayou Meto Area south of Reydell.

At 40':

Water over the road to Island Harbour Estates. Flooding of cropland inside the levees. Residents of the Island Harbour area should monitor the river for any additional rises and take whatever steps necessary to protect their property. Some trails at the AGFC Delta Rivers Nature Center are covered by water and must be partially closed.

PENEDLETON:

Forecast Crest: 34.0' on June 2nd

Record Crest: 34.1'

Historic Crests

(1) 34.11 ft on 04/27/1973

(2) 33.70 ft on 05/10/1990

(3) 33.02 ft on 01/04/2016

Flood Level Impacts:

At 35.5':

Estimated crest of June 1957 prior to establishment of a gage at the site.

At 34':

Record crest since 1959 was 34.1 feet in April 1973 and was a combination of high Mississippi River stages and high flows on the Arkansas River.

At 33':

Backwater up Moore Bayou and Cypress Bayou floods extensive acreage. State Highway 144 may be closed. Flood crest of January 2016 was 33.0 feet.

At 32':

Area access roads on right descending bank upstream and downstream of the bridge are flooded. Property inside the levee in the Pendeleton area is threatened and should be removed.

At 31':

Residences inside the levee just upstream of the Pendleton Bridge are affected.

At 30':

Minor agricultural flooding inside the levees