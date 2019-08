IZARD COUNTY, Ark. – A 3-year-old boy has died after being run over by a tractor in a logging accident, the Izard County Sheriff’s Office confirms.

Authorities say the accident happened on property at Knob Creek Road in Melbourne.

Emergency personnel were called to the scene and began life-saving efforts. The child was pronounced dead at the scene.

The case is under investigation by the Izard County Sheriff’s Office.