Trader Joe’s to open in Little Rock, city approves permit

Will locate in the old Toys R Us building on Financial Center Parkway after renovation work

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The city of Little Rock has approved the construction permit for Trader Joe’s to open a grocery store in the Capital City.

Three city departments (public works, planning and development, and fire) had to approve the permit, paid for by Trader Joe’s.

The store will go into the old Toys R Us building on Financial Center Parkway.

The permit approval will allow renovations of the building to get underway.

The City of Little Rock has listed the site as being worth just over one million dollars.

Trader Joe’s has 474 stores nationwide in 43 states.