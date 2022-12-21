LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – A crash on westbound Interstate 30 near the Outlets of Little Rock has led to traffic backups on I-30 and I-430 on Wednesday night.

The crash at mile marker 127.5 has closed the inside lane and left shoulder while also bringing almost all westbound traffic on I-30 to a standstill until nearly Scott Hamilton Drive.

Traffic on I-430 is also backing up, with southbound drivers at a near stop past Stagecoach Road.

The wreck was reported at 5:10 p.m., but as of 5:50 p.m. there was no estimate from ARDOT as to when the scene will be cleared.

To see the conditions before you hit the road, head to our interactive traffic map.