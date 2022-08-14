LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – According to the Arkansas Department of Transportation, traffic on I-30 eastbound has slowed to a crawl due to a reported police incident at exit 135.

According to ARDOT, the incident happened shortly before 3 p.m. Sunday afternoon.

Currently traffic is most impacted at the off-ramp for exit 135 just past the Scott Hamilton Drive exit.

There are no details at this time regarding what happened and if there are any victims.

The investigation is ongoing, check back for more updates.