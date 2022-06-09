HOT SPRING COUNTY, Ark. – Traffic on Interstate 30 is still backed a day after a deadly crash left at least three people dead and others injured.

The backup is from a deadly crash that happened Wednesday afternoon around 1 p.m. Officials with the Arkansas Department of Transportation said a minor wreck led to a larger crash involving eight semi-trucks and three cars.

As of Thursday afternoon, ARDOT traffic cameras show that the traffic jam is stretched from the Malvern area up to the Benton area.

Mile Marker 99

Mile Marker 106

Benton Highway 535 Exit 117

West of U.S. 70 Exit 111

U.S. 70 Exit 111

East of U.S. 70 Exit 111

West South Street Exit 116

Truck driver Shabi Hamad expressed his emotions behind the crash scene, saying that it could be avoided if drivers paid attention to the roads.

“Believe me when you showed me those pictures, I almost cried, but I just I don’t know I don’t want to think of it,” Hemad said. “It is sad to see even a car not a dead person. Why? That could be avoided if we just pay attention.”

Another truck driver along the highway explained how the extended backup can affect their route.

“We’re just trying to get delivery on time… and me being stuck here for three hours says a whole lot about what’s going on out here,” driver Harold said.

I-30 in Hot Spring County remains closed this morning after multiple wrecks left three dead and multiple others injured yesterday afternoon. The westbound lanes are blocked from exit 83 to 91. I’ll have updates on @KARK4News and @FOX16News all morning. #ARnews pic.twitter.com/2SfeZQzCw7 — Claire Kreuz (@ClaireKreuz_4) June 9, 2022

ARDOT officials are diverting traffic while cleaning up the scene.