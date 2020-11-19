Trails in Hot Springs closed after fire

HOT SPRINGS, Ark.- Officials with Hot Springs National Park say the Pullman and Sunset Trails are closed to visitors after a small fire Thursday morning.

Officials say in a news release on Thursday the Pullman Trailhead parking area at the end of Pullman Avenue is also closed.

According to the news release, the fire is contained at approximately six acres.

