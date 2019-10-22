Trash truck slams into railroad overpass in North Little Rock

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – One minor injury is reported after a trash truck slams into a railroad overpass.

The North Little Rock Fire Department says it happened near the Pike Ave. roundabout Tuesday afternoon about 4:30.

When the truck struck the overpass, a compressed natural gas tank on top of it exploded and a second tank fell to the ground. The overpass and some nearby grass caught fire after the explosion. Foam was used to put out the fire on the truck.

The NLRFD says at this time the area is not safe because of the tanks, so traffic is being re-routed around the area.

We’re told the injured person has cuts to his hands but no burns. They are expected to be okay.

Union Pacific has been notified and shutdown that train line.

