Traveling during the pandemic is slowly starting to pick back up

QUITMAN, Ark.- During the pandemic, the travel industry has taken a massive hit.

However, people are now slowly starting to make travel plans again but those plans don’t come without precautions.

“It’s been a nightmare for everybody,” said Brenda Fudge, Owner of Cruise Planners.

A mom and pop shop in Quitman said their business was flying high until COVID-19 hit.

“When the coronavirus came around it came to a screeching halt,” said Jeff Fudge, Owner of Cruise Planners.

Jeff Fudge and his wife Brenda are the owners of Cruise Planners and they have been at this location for four years.

This pandemic threatened the closure of their business but Brenda said they have managed to hang on.

“Financially we’ve taken a toll but everyone else has too so we are all in the same boat,” said Brenda.

Last year, Brenda said they booked around 100 trips for clients, this year they’ve booked less than 25.

Now several months later people are ready to start packing their bags again.

“It’s beginning to pick up yes, so that’s encouraging. People are just desperate to get out even though they might not feel safe enough to venture far away from home,” said Brenda.

Brenda and Jeff said they have been encouraging people to book stay-cations.

“Closer to home but still letting them get out and do something fun with the kids,” said Brenda.

The CDC released a checklist on what to do to protect yourself while traveling, this includes wearing a face mask, washing your hands, and avoid touching your face.

Jeff said travel rules and regulations are changing almost daily so its important to stay updated.

“Check that on our website to see where they are at. Then you just have to feel comfortable with that,” said Jeff.

If you’re looking to plan a trip, click here for the latest COVID-19 travel information.