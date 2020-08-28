Tree falls on home in North Little Rock

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- A tree has fallen on a home in North Little Rock.
It happened at the 900 block of West F Street.
There were no injuries.
LATEST POSTS:
- Fire crews on scene at Benton restaurant and hotel
- GALLERY: Tropical Storm Laura brings damage, power outage to Arkansas
- Arkansas Senator Tom Cotton takes podium at RNC
- Bryant bus driver facing DWI, endangering welfare charges after bus driven into ditch
- Tornado Watch extended to 11 p.m. Thursday for parts of north-central & northeast Arkansas