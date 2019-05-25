Tree planted in honor of fallen firefighter

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- It’s been just over a year since Eli Staton, a North Little Rock firefighter and proud husband, died unexpectedly at his home.

On Friday, family and friends remembered Eli and his life filled with generosity and love by planting a tree at the fire station at which he served. It was a career he began early in life as a volunteer firefighter in high school.

“I’ve told many people, if I could be just like my son, I’d be a happy man, because he was a great guy,” says Jon Staton, Eli’s father. “And anything we can do to make others lives better, like he did, would be a way we should all live.”

Eli’s legacy of generosity lives on.

He was an organ donor. The family says because of that, he has changed the lives of over 150 people.