Trial Concerning State's Lethal Injection Method Delayed

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. -- A trial regarding the state's lethal injection method has been delayed. New execution dates will not likely be set until the spring.

The case goes back to the Arkansas' use of midazolam, which is one of the drugs used in executions.

Some death row inmates believe it would not render them unconscious, and may cause them intense pain.

The trial was originally set for November but is now pushed back to April 2019.

Currently there are 30 people on death row in Arkansas.

In late July, we reported that the Arkansas Department of Corrections had confirmed they were not currently searching for the controversial drug, and the current supply of midazolam is set to expire in January 2019.