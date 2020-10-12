Trial for man convicted in Conway woman’s kidnapping, murder in recess due to Columbus Day holiday

CONWAY, Ark.- The trial for Tacori Mackrell, a Pine Bluff man convicted of killing Elvia Fragstein, 72, is in recess Monday due to the Columbus Day holiday.
Mackrell was convicted Thursday of capital murder and four other charges after testifying that he had choked Fragstein when she refused to turn over her car outside a Conway shopping center.
The jury will return to continue the sentencing phase of the trial on Tuesday.
RELATED POSTS:
LATEST POSTS:
- Trailer stolen in Mayflower, police asking for help in locating
- Little Rock community starts petition to save building set to be demolished
- Dems express disapproval over Supreme Court nomination; Republicans say Dems are manufacturing fear
- Maumelle police searching for woman accused of taking clothes from laundromat
- Monday Evening Weather Update