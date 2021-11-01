Trick-or-Treaters take to the streets for Halloween

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – It’s the spooky season for those across the nation, and Little Rock kids of all ages found different ways to celebrate.

With Halloween falling on a Sunday this year, many chose to Trick-or-Treat a night early, canvassing their neighborhoods for candy on Saturday night to avoid keeping the kids up too late on a school night.

But Halloween day was filled with enough celebrations for everyone, from Trunk-or-Treats for those not wanting to stay up too late, to the classic neighborhood celebrations that bring hundreds through residential streets.

Some who had constructed “candy slides” and shoots brought them back for another year, while others set up tables in front of their homes or left out bowls of treats for passing by kids.

With warm temperatures in the daytime and sunny skies, families took advantage of the good weather to stock up on candy – and hope next year is just as fun.