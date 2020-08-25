Triple fatal accident on I-40 Monday afternoon

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

LONOKE COUNTY, Ark. — Three people are dead after a multiple-vehicle crash that happened Monday afternoon in Lonoke.

According to the Arkansas State Police, a man was driving on I-40 when he crossed the center median going over a metal cable barrier and hitting the driver’s side of a 63-year-old man’s car.

Police say the front part of the first car then hit the front of a third car. After the collision, the third car overturned and spilled its load.

Both the first car and the second car then hit a cable barrier.

The three people who died have been identified as Zakee Wadood, 63 of Hazen, 63-year-old Books Aitchinson of Plumerville, and Diego Misael Olayo Chagoya, 30 of Fayetteville.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories