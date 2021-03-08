Troopers: Hot Spring County man dies after exchanging gunfire with deputies in Dallas County

DALLAS COUNTY, Ark. — A local sheriff’s office has requested help from the Arkansas State Police to investigate an officer-involved shooting that lead to the death of a person.

Arkansas State police said that two sheriff’s deputies were on patrol in Sparkman Sunday evening. The deputies conducted a traffic stop that involved a truck driven by Joel R. Weldon, 43, of Hot Spring County.

Troopers said that Weldon then ran from the deputies who stopped him, and they pursued the truck.

During the pursuit, Weldon reportedly stopped and began firing a gun at the deputies leading to an exchange of gunfire with one deputy.

The pursuit ended on Country Road 235, where deputies say that Weldon was ordered to show his hands. Weldon did not comply, and a deputy fired into the truck striking Weldon. Weldon was pronounced dead at the scene.

The sheriff’s office said that neither deputies were injured during the incident.

Special Agents of the state police Criminal Investigation Division will continue their investigation to determine whether the use of deadly force by the deputies was consistent with Arkansas laws.